UAE higher education policy’s impact: Four universities now in top 500

In the last decade, universities in the Gulf region have made remarkable progress in the QS World University Rankings. According to QS data, universities in the UAE have made the most significant progress in the region, but universities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait have also shown progress.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication ranking the world's top universities based on several indicators such as academic and employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, and research citations. The rankings provide an authoritative guide to the world's top universities and are widely used by students, academics, and governments to identify the best institutions.

According to the latest QS World University Rankings released in 2024, the UAE has four universities in the top 500, with the highest-ranked being the Khalifa University at 230th place. The Khalifa University has shown remarkable progress in the last decade, having moved up 220 places since 2015.

Other UAE universities that have shown progress in the QS rankings include UAE University (ranked 290th), the American University of Sharjah (ranked 364th), and the University of Sharjah (ranked 465th).

Universities in other Gulf countries have also improved their QS rankings. For example, Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz University moved up from 334th in 2015 to 143rd in 2024, Oman's Sultan Qaboos University moved from 601-650th in 2015 to 454th in 2024, Qatar University moved from 551-600th in 2015 to 173rd in 2024, and Jordan's University of Jordan moved from 651-700th in 2015 to 498th in 2024.

The progress made by universities in the UAE in the QS World University Rankings is a testament to the investment and comprehensive higher education policy made by government in the region. It also reflects the commitment of universities and other stakeholders in the region to providing quality education and research.

Quality research is also being prioritised in the UAE, with adept university students conducting research on an array of topics such as technology, petroleum, and AI, thereby boosting university rankings. As the region continues to develop, it is expected that universities in the Gulf region will continue to rise in the QS World University Rankings.

“Our place as the top institution in the UAE in the QS World University Rankings 2024 demonstrates our consistent contribution to the objectives of the UAE in the education sector and other strategic economic areas,” said a representative for Khalifa University.

