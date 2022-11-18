UAE couple signs 2022 ‘Responsible Tourism Charter’ in London

From left: Czarina, Shabana Faizal, Faizal Kottikollon and Dr Joseph Sebastian, director of Faizal and Shabana Foundation.

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 5:28 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 5:43 PM

Faizal Kottikollon and his wife Shabana Faizal of Faizal and Shabana Foundation, are among the first few couples from the Middle East and India to sign the 2022 ‘Responsible Tourism Charter’ at the Magna Carta Island in London. Earlier this month, the duo signed the charter on the same table on which the Magna Carta was signed by King John in 1215. The youngest daughter of Faizal and Shabana, Czarina also signed the charter and has become the youngest person globally to sign the charter.

Faizal is a UAE-based Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist. He is the founder and chairman of KEF Holdings — a diversified company known for establishing technologically integrated enterprises across multiple industries.

Faizal, along with his wife Shabana, founded the Faizal and Shabana Foundation in 2007 with the vision of ‘Giving to create impact’.

Faizal, also a leading provider of healthcare and integrated wellness services, says that while sustainability is an aspiration, responsible tourism is what results when people take responsibility as producers or consumers. He said: “It is about making better places for people to live in and better places for people to visit. We believe that by introducing sustainable programmes and positive interventions, we are providing building blocks for people and communities to be empowered and build their own positive future.”

“Our aim is to be a catalyst towards building a more equitable, positive, happier, and better tomorrow for all, for generations to come,” the official website of the Faizal and Shabana foundation reads.