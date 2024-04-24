KHDA director general Aisha Abdulla Miran inaugurates GETEX Spring 2024

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 4:19 PM

Aisha Abdulla Miran, director general of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) inaugurated the Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) today, kickstarting the long-awaited three-day student recruitment exhibition. The opening ceremony was also attended by chancellors, vice chancellors and provosts of all the major universities in the region, marking the launch of the 2024 edition of the region’s foremost education and training event.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the exhibition which runs from April 24 to 26, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, covers study streams related to emerging and traditional careers with a focus of trending computing, technological advancements, progress in medicine and sciences, leadership and other future career paths for students.

Over 200 universities from 30 different countries are participating this year, offering students nearly 2,500 course options. The event is expected to see over 20,000 visitors in the following days. With its innovative programmes and exciting networking possibilities, GETEX promotes international collaboration and educational advancement for all participants.

Aisha Abdulla Miran, said: "KHDA is committed to supporting initiatives that empower students to make informed decisions about their higher education journeys, and GETEX serves as a vital resource for both students and the higher education sector."

"We welcome students and visitors to stop by the KHDA stand to learn more about international higher education choices right here in Dubai. The 38 universities that are licensed and accredited by KHDA offer more than 650 programmes ranging from business and life sciences to gaming and AI. Enrolments at Dubai’s private universities grew by a record 12 per cent this year, reflecting the city’s strong reputation for high quality higher education choices in the region, attracting future leaders and nurturing a hub for knowledge and innovation," she added.

This year's highlights also include the second Academia Industry Innovation Conference, which is being hosted under the theme ‘Educating Future Leaders and Innovators,’ with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence. Along with multiple workshops, seminars, and discussions for attendees, there will be an AI hackathon, AI startup showcase, youth career counselling, a youth internship fair, AI innovation awards, and a roundtable discussion with educators and other professionals. Furthermore, students will benefit from over 30 seminars on higher education, guiding them towards their desired academic paths.

Tanya Mokle, director of GETEX, stated, "With more new courses, universities, and themes each year, we continue to grow in an effort to give students better education options to secure their future. GETEX has always been committed to supporting students and helping them choose their career paths, as well as bolstering the future of young adults with training and professional options available locally and abroad. This year, we are also pleased to welcome 27 Indian universities, 25 Chinese universities and over 20 universities from Russia and the CIS Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has once again reiterated their commitment to be accessible to students and anyone interested in pursuing an education in Dubai."

GETEX 2024 is set to offer students in the UAE, as well as families and professionals of all ages, the opportunity to interact with regional and international educational institutions from over 40 countries, including US, India, UK, Russia, China, Australia, Turkey, Malaysia, Germany, Canada, and Hungary, promising first-hand knowledge about diverse academic offers and admission benefits.