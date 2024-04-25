HONOR dominates the premium smartphone market through an exclusive collaboration with Porsche design

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 10:38 AM

Embracing luxury and sophistication, HONOR introduces its premium PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR in the UAE market, further solidifying its position as a leading tech brand by driving innovation and setting industry standards. With extraordinary features and luxury that can only be truly appreciated by the elites, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR pays homage to the decades of influence of Porsche cars. This latest luxury smartphone highlights HONOR’s crucial business strategy this year, as it continues to expand in MEA markets by introducing limited, sought-after smartphones that speak directly to consumers.

With consumers in the MEA region desiring products that reflect their own personal tastes and individuality, HONOR delivers premium, luxurious, and one-of-a-kind products tailored to users' preferences, offering a rare opportunity for select consumers to experience unparalleled sophistication and innovation. The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR is meticulously crafted to meet the high demands of high-end consumers, with a unique blend of performance, style, and exclusivity.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR promises an extraordinary experience, starting from its stunning design. This pioneering device weighs only 234g and is just 9.9mm thick, and boasts a sleek and luxurious design that captivates at first sight. The reproduction of the original Agate Grey from Porsche Design remains stunning, while the Porsche-style flyline runs the length of the phone's back, speaking volumes about the legendary sports car and its sense of pulsating sportiness. The stunning foldable OLED LTPO display offers an unprecedented visual experience that captivates and immerses users.

The Silicon-carbon Battery technology of the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR features dual battery of 5000mAh. Along with support for 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge, users can always stay online without needing constant recharging – all while maintaining a sleek, lightweight design.

The upcoming launch of PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR

HONOR continues to impress even further with the upcoming launch of the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR, which promises extraordinary features in a luxury device. The PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR comes with HONOR Falcon Camera that allows users to capture high-precision, ultra-sharp videos, photos, and previews, even in challenging lighting conditions with significant contrast. Furthering the use of cross-industry innovation to enhance user experience, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR accelerates ahead with the industry-leading HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield on the front and back of the device, which enhances shock absorption capabilities by up to ten times to withstand accidental drops and ensure utmost durability.

Equipped with the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR delivers exceptional performance and platform-level AI capabilities with remarkable fluidity and stability. Fuelled by the latest HONOR MagicOS 8.0, users can enjoy revolutionary new interactions as well as seamless cross-device connectivity. The HONOR Magic6 Pro serves as a testament to HONOR’s AI-driven innovation, with various industry-first applications of this revolutionary new technology.

With extraordinary advancements in photography capabilities, display quality, performance, and user experience, the HONOR Magic6 Pro again sets a new industry benchmark and delivers an unparalleled flagship smartphone experience. The HONOR Magic6 Pro’s upgraded AI Falcon camera system is now backed by powerful AI algorithms, which help users to capture photographs with intricate details.

By far the greatest example of AI innovation comes from the HONOR Magic6 Pro’s MagicOS 8.0, which harness AI in a multitude of unique ways. Magic Portal for example, utilises AI to understand and comprehend user messages and behaviours, and recommend a system app accordingly.

For privacy and security, the AI Privacy Call 3.0 feature helps to minimise sound leakage by leveraging the power of AI and directional sound technology, so that phone calls can be made without worrying about the call being heard by people around you, especially in an elevator or car.

Not only does the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic6 RSR establish itself as a trailblazing device in the industry, but also serves as a catalyst for groundbreaking cross-industry collaborations and limitless possibilities. The collaboration with PORSCHE DESIGN is just the latest example of how HONOR continues to reimagine and redefine the limits of what a luxury, premium smartphone is.

For more information, please visit HONOR website at www.honor.com.