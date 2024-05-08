Trezi to transform UAE's AEC landscape in the metaverse era

Tithi Tewari, co-founder, Trezi.

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 4:55 PM

Trezi, the pioneering software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform is transforming the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector in real time, proudly announcing its strategic expansion in the UAE through a collaboration with iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, under the patronage of Dubai SME. This move comes at an opportune time, bolstered by the UAE government's proactive efforts such as the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, and represents a pivotal achievement in Trezi's goal to reshape design collaboration and elevate stakeholder engagement in the burgeoning building industry of the region.

Trezi is an immersive technology platform developed by SmartVizX. They have touched upon all the key sectors, particularly transforming the building industry and creating seamless communication between designers, clients, and key stakeholders The platform offers annual subscriptions and bespoke services to architects, interior designers, real estate developers, infrastructure enterprise customers, building product manufacturers, suppliers and students through its offerings.

Trezi's mission is to transform the AEC industry through immersive experiences that deliver unparalleled value and business impact. The platform’s integration of immersive technologies including the Metaverse, AR, VR, MR, XR, conversational AI, and metahumans is poised to change the dynamics of the real estate market in the UAE, making it more aligned. TAAS one of their services is crafted for real estate space helping the builders communicate to the clients to showcase their unbuilt property.

By enabling remote collaboration and real-time interaction, Trezi caters well to architects, designers, engineers, building product manufacturers, and other stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly, irrespective of their physical locations.

Commenting on the expansion, Tithi Tewari, co-founder of Trezi, said: "The UAE's dynamic landscape and commitment to technological innovation perfectly align with Trezi's mission. We are enthusiastic about the substantial potential to revolutionise collaboration and innovation within the real estate industry. The platform enables engineers and architects to seamlessly converge in a virtual realm, meticulously visualizing your project. Such capabilities hold the promise of significant cost savings and error prevention."

"As we enter the UAE market, we are grateful for the support of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, as we launch our innovative venture in the UAE, gateway to the Middle East,” Tithi added.

This move underscores Trezi's commitment to redefining the way professionals in the built environment collaborate, design, and bring visions to life. The platform's intuitive interface facilitates quicker decision-making, reduces errors, enhances product experiences, and ultimately delivers significant business impact across the AEC value chain.

Deepak Ahuja, CEO and co-founder of iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, said: "Aligned with Dubai's D33 agenda, the UAE’s economy is growing rapidly, providing startups with a large market to tap into. iAccel Gulf Business Incubator, a comprehensive ecosystem player in the UAE and the wider Middle East is equipping innovative tech all around the globe to navigate the complexities of the UAE market and achieving strategic market entry. With Trezi's innovative offering, we aim to foster technological advancements in the AEC space."

Elaborating further on the vision, Tithi added: "We are excited to contribute to Dubai's vision of becoming a global metaverse hub and look forward to collaborating with local stakeholders to drive innovation and create value in the AEC sector."

Founded in India in 2015, the company has garnered over $4 million in funding to date. Their last funding round of $2 million was in January 2023, spearheaded by YourNest Venture Capital, which was earmarked for product development and market expansion initiatives.

In addition to its expansion in the UAE, Trezi continues to strengthen its presence globally, with a mission to empower architects, designers, and building industry professionals with transformative immersive experiences.