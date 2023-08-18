TCSI Dubai students achieve outstanding results in IGCSE 2022-23 exams

The City School International Dubai is proud to announce the exceptional achievements of its students in the IGCSE 2022-23 examinations. The school achieved a remarkable 100 per cent overall pass rate, reflecting its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality education that empowers students to excel academically and beyond. This milestone underscores the dedication of both students and educators to achieving excellence in education.

Across various subjects, students demonstrated their exceptional abilities, achieving outstanding results. Noteworthy achievements include 100 per cent of students securing grades ranging from A* to C in subjects such as chemistry, physics, mathematics, English, business Studies, accounting, economics and travel and tourism.

TCSI Dubai is especially proud to recognise its outstanding high achievers who have set new standards of excellence. These exceptional students have achieved remarkable success, with the following individuals attaining an impressive 7 A* grades: Afifa Khan, Ali Affan Virk, Fatima Saadat, Wania Khalid Khan, and Muhammad Usman.

The City School International Dubai proudly announces the exceptional achievements of its first-ever A-Level cohort. The results, a reflection of the school's dedication to excellence, have set a remarkable benchmark for future students.

Notable highlights include biology, chemistry, and physics, with over 72 per cent of students achieving A* to C grades, reflecting the dedication to academic excellence. High achievers such as Minaam Azeem Chaghtai, Moiz Ahmad Rana, Zainab Lodhi, Ahmed Shahzad Khan, Manal Fatima Virk and Ghaniyah Ahmar exemplify the commitment and diligence that elevate The City School’s standards.

Principal Dr Frank R Fernandes expressed delight at the remarkable achievements, stating, "We are immensely proud of our students' dedication and accomplishments. TCSI has achieved these gradeson the wide range of curriculum that they offer at the A Levels. Their success is a testament to their hard work, the support of their families, and the dedication of our teachers."

TCSI Dubai community is confident that these exceptional results will pave the way for even greater successes in the future. We have limited seats to be taken in our AS Level programme.

Congratulations to all students for their extraordinary achievements!