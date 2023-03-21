SP Jain's bachelor of data science graduates sought after as job offers pour in from Australia, India and Vietnam

Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 11:48 AM

SP Jain School of Global Management, a Forbes #12 ranked business school, announced today impressive career outcomes for graduates from its bachelor of data science (BDS) programme.

The school reported that the Class of 2022 has produced a number of success stories, with graduates securing jobs at starting salaries ranging from AUD78,000 to AUD120,000 in Australia. A handful of students received offers from companies based in Vietnam while several others were accepted for higher studies at reputed universities in the US, Canada, UK, France and Australia.

Graduates of this latest class received offers from various organisations, including Fortune 500 companies, technology start-ups and government agencies. Some notable companies that have hired these graduates include Macquarie Group, Amazon, Wolters Kluwer, EdgeRed Analytics Pty Ltd, Integrity Solutions, NSW Government (Grad Program), Viettel Big Data Analytics Center, OCB Bank, Savills Vietnam, and ITR Vietnam. The rigorous programme curriculum and a strong emphasis on skill development resulted in a remarkable 100 per cent employment rate within six months of graduation. Several of these full-time offers were result of successful internships in the companies.

Dr Abhijit Dasgupta, director of BDS programme at SP Jain, said: "The Bachelor of Data Science programme at SP Jain is designed to equip students with a comprehensive understanding of data analysis and the skills necessary to tackle complex business problems by effectively leveraging both quantitative and qualitative data. We are thrilled to see the remarkable success of our graduates and their impressive job offers from leading companies in the technology and e-commerce sectors. The curriculum at SP Jain is designed to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital landscape, and the participation of industry professionals from the technology sector demonstrates our commitment to providing a cutting-edge education. The high starting salaries our graduates, which is way above the median graduate salaries in the respective geographies, have secured are a testament to the efficacy of our programme, and showcase the core skills and aptitudes that employers demand and appreciate."

One of the significant highlights of this programme is that it offers students a variety of opportunities to intern and gain real work experience with top companies and universities even before they graduate. Students of the programme have previously interned at Adaptive Investments (US), the University of Massachusetts at Boston (under the guidance of renowned professor Dr Lawrence Pohlman), AI Australia (Sydney), VP Bank (Vietnam), Johnson & Johnson (Sydney), Instagram, Facebook, ISI, NITIE, Edify Accelerator, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay and other top US and European universities.

“I did an internship with The University of Massachusetts and another one with HDFC ERGO, where I was a Data Science intern. One thing that SP Jain has always focused on, right from the beginning, is looking at real-world business problems and solving them, even in class. So, when I started my internship, I found it very easy to understand their workflow model and acclimatise because the kind of business problems I was solving at work were on the same lines as the ones I was solving in class,” shared Vedant Kabra from the Class of 2022. On completing the BDS programme last year, Vedant landed a highly coveted role with the Macquarie Group in Sydney, Australia.

The BDS is a futuristic three-year multi-city programme accredited by the Australian government’s Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). Students can opt to study in Mumbai (Year one) and Sydney (Years two and three) or complete all three years of the program in Sydney. Upon graduation, students may live and work in Australia by applying for a post study work visa* of up to four years.

The programme curriculum is designed to provide a strong foundation in the principles and techniques of data science, programming and analytics, machine learning, simulation modelling, data mining, social web analytics, and big data processing techniques and platforms. The program is open to Grade XII students and is ideal for those with an aptitude for math and science.

*International students may be able to continue to live and work in Australia temporarily following the completion of their Bachelor of Data Science degree at SP Jain. While graduating students can apply for a post-study work visa of up to four years per the current immigration guidelines, it is not a guaranteed programme outcome. Please check the Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs website regularly for eligibility, more information and updates.