Russian TV channel launches unique studio for Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar

by Anam Khan Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 12:44 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 12:50 PM

The Russian sports TV channel ‘Match TV’ has built a unique virtual studio that is dedicated to the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Match TV hosts and experts discuss the World Cup matches in the middle of the desert, and the forecasts for the games are given by them in the form of fabulous genies. The studio and graphic design are made extremely realistic and, at the same time, with respect to the traditions of the World Cup host country. The video of the shooting process is published on the Match TV website.

“We have tried to recreate the atmosphere of hospitable Qatar,” says Alexander Tashchin, the general producer of Match TV. “Four years ago, we also hosted guests from all over the world in Russia and watched with curiosity and pride how our friends in the Middle East explored our culture and broadcast it to their viewers. I am sure Qatar will do the best to make the World Cup memorable for the guests.”

The virtual studio was built specially for the World Cup – dozens of the TV channel employees worked on its creation, drawing every detail.

Match TV is the main sports TV channel in Russia, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup. The channel will broadcast all 64 matches of the World Cup.