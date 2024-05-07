Revolutionising anti-ageing and longevity care with AI-enabled remote monitoring in Dubai

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 12:34 PM

Dr Steven Victor MD, a globally renowned anti-ageing specialist, announces the grand re-opening of “Victor Longevity,” a pioneering longevity centre with 24/7 remote monitoring of members situated at City Walk in Dubai. Dr Victor has curated the greatest minds in healthcare and is excited to bring these enhanced services to the global marketplace.

Patients will be comfortable in Victor Longevity’s compliant and state-of-the-art facility. Dr Victor and his team are set to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region by integrating cutting-edge AI technology into its remote monitoring platform. Through continuous monitoring of health metrics and personalized interventions, Victor Longevity aims to empower patients in Dubai and the GCC to proactively manage their health and prevent the onset of serious diseases.

Dr Victor expressed his enthusiasm for bringing their revolutionary healthcare platform to Dubai, stating: “We are delighted to re-introduce our revolutionary Longevity Platform with 24/7 remote monitoring and AI-driven insights to Dubai. By focusing on disease prevention and proactive healthcare solutions, we aim to align with the UAE’s vision of advancing healthcare excellence and enhancing the well-being of its citizens. Our goal is to mitigate the prevalence of debilitating conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and diabetes, ultimately improving longevity and quality of life.

Longevity treatments complemented by aesthetic services for patients

Victor Longevity’s platform combines five-star hospitality with state-of-the-art healthcare technology, delivering proactive and preventative healthcare services. The clinic offers comprehensive full-body scans, AI insights, access to the greatest minds in the industry, and 24/7 remote monitoring utilising advanced AI technology, enabling proactive measures to be taken when necessary. Central to Victor Longevity’s ethos is the belief that longevity should be synonymous with vitality and aesthetics. In addition to advanced medical interventions, the clinic will offer a comprehensive range of treatments to enhance both appearance and well-being. With a commitment to delivering an elevated experience of care, Victor Longevity emerges as the premier destination for individuals seeking to optimise their health, appearance, and longevity.

Research highlights the growing importance of longevity therapeutics

According to PwC’s October 2023 research, the market potential for longevity therapeutics is on the rise, driven by the ageing population and increasing focus on preventative healthcare. The global market value of longevity and anti-senescence therapies is projected to reach $44.2 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.1 per cent.

The research identifies key growth drivers, including advancements in longevity research, regulatory approvals for anti-ageing products, and increasing investment by healthcare stakeholders. While scientific advances have accelerated longevity research, regulatory recognition and ethical considerations remain critical factors shaping the market’s future.

Dr Victor’s pioneering efforts in longevity therapeutics align with the growing demand for innovative healthcare solutions globally. By expanding Victor Longevity’s platform to Dubai, Dr Victor aims to contribute to the advancement of longevity research and provide individuals with access to cutting-edge healthcare services.