Protect your skin and defy aging: Expert tips to stay youthful and sun-safe

Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 2:30 PM

Are you longing for youthful, radiant skin? Look no further. Dr Rani, a specialist plastic surgeon at Dubai London Hospital, shares invaluable advice on combating premature ageing and protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun.

Premature skin ageing can be caused by various factors such as sunlight, visible light, infrared light, and blue light from screens, smoking, stress, excessive sugar consumption, poor sleep, lack of physical activity, and air pollution.

Studies suggest that 80-90 per cent of premature ageing symptoms are a result of prolonged and repeated exposure to UV radiation, commonly known as photo ageing. Areas like the face, neck, chest, hands, and forearms, which receive more sun exposure, are particularly susceptible to damage. Interestingly, people often display more photo damage on the driver's side of their face.

The skin consists of the epidermis and the dermis, with collagen and elastin contributing to its smooth and youthful appearance. Collagens type I and III are primary targets of sun-induced damage. While both UVA and UVB rays contribute to photo ageing, UVA is emerging as the main culprit. UVA photons generate Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) that degrade collagen and increase the risk of DNA mutations, leading to skin cancer.

Smoking is associated with the characteristic smokers face, featuring prominent wrinkles around the lips and an uneven, greyish skin tone. Photo damaged skin appears thin, scaly, deeply wrinkled, and leathery. Long-term photo damage can progress to actinic keratosis, a precancerous condition that may develop into squamous cell carcinoma if left untreated. The most preventable cause of skin cancer is overexposure to UV light, whether from the sun or artificial sources.

Dr Rani emphasises the importance of year-round sun protection since UV rays can penetrate clouds and reflect off various surfaces. Seeking shade and using broad-spectrum sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher are essential. Additionally, wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses enhances sun protection. Those experiencing signs of photo ageing can benefit from incorporating skincare products like retinol, vitamin C and E, green tea, and CoQ10 to help reverse sun damage.

Various treatments, including photodynamic therapy, chemical peels, botulinum toxin injections, soft tissue fillers, and laser resurfacing, are commonly used to improve signs of photo ageing. Actinic keratosis may require active monitoring and treatment with topical medications, photodynamic therapy, cryotherapy, or surgical removal.

Regularly monitoring your skin for any changes and promptly reporting them to a dermatologist or plastic surgeon is crucial. Remember, not all skin cancers look the same, and early detection plays a vital role. So, unlock the secrets to youthful skin and embrace age-defying beauty today.