Ourshopee.com unveils new online pharmacy with latest pharma products

Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 2:54 PM

Ourshopee.com recently announced the launch of its new online pharmacy for a convenient and accessible way to access medication. With the recent surge in demand for online healthcare services, Ourshopee.com will provide a safe, efficient, and user-friendly platform for patients to access their medicines and healthcare products from the comfort of their own homes.

Ourshopee.com has partnered with Z Neem Pharmacy to offer a comprehensive selection of medication and healthcare products on the platform with secure and convenient transactions.

The pharmacy covers major emirates including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujariah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. In the second phase the operation will be expanding to Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain. By the third phase the operation will extend to Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain with additional investments.

Dr Shanith Mangalat, chairman at Ourshopee.com, said: “As a doctor it's one of my dream project to launch online pharmacy. Through this new platform we ensure the instant availability of the medicines to everyone at any time.”

Md Subair N, managing director at Z'Neem Healthcare Group, said: “This potential partnership will help to purchase all our pharma products from anywhere in the UAE effortlessly with quick delivery.”

Binu Thomas, managing director at Tawseelah Delivery Services, said: “To reach a customer within an hour of the order being received, Ourshopee partnered with Tawseelah with an operating fleet of 200 bikes and will soon expand to 1,000 fleet to cover every part of the UAE by aiming to become the quickest pharma delivery service in the UAE. On our next expansion we will be covering all other Middle East countries.”

Ourshopee.com also enabled BNPL technology for customers with the slogan 'Treat Now, Pay Later’, where customers can split their bills into four installments with a debit card or credit card.

Visit www.ourshopee.com for more details.