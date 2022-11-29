One Nation, One Call, Kidney Health for All

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 3:28 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 3:32 PM

The Emirates Medical Society for Nephrology and Transplantation is launching‘Kidney Health for All’ campaign to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease

The Emirates Medical Society of Nephrology and Transplantation (EMANT), consisting of a group of experienced Nephrologists interested in having their ideas shared for better kidney health across the UAE, is led by its president Dr Mona Al Rukhaimi.

On a mission to reduce the suffering of kidney disease patients, this campaign was launched under EMANT Board members, supervised by the chair of the board scientific committee Dr Sheikha Ali. The campaign will cover several topics, including general kidney health, to educate people about the importance of maintaining good health by making lifestyle changes. In addition to combining efforts to slow the progression of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and raising awareness about these diseases, their symptoms, and causes.

EMANT was brought the campaign to life with the partnership of some of the biggest brands in the Nephrology field for which we share the same values and visions. EMANT and its partners are looking forward to achieving their main goals, which are generating awareness to reduce kidney-related diseases in the region, creating a positive impact on people’s lives, and increasing their awareness of how to deal with chronic kidney disease. In addition, it will focus on promoting good health practices to reduce the possibility of developing other risk factors.

The journey began with aiming for the sky, enjoying every step along the way, and believing that all those little steps would make the journey successful. The four-chapter campaign started on all the social media platforms, and it will continue all the way to March 2023, which will mark the World Kidney Day celebration.

The partners include AMGEN, American multinational biopharmaceutical company; Baxter International for Kidney Healthcare; AstraZeneca, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnologies firm; NMC Provita International Medical Center; CSL Vifor for global specialty pharmaceutical; Astellas, Japanese multinational pharmaceutical company; and Bayer.

To know more, visit www.kidneyhealthforall.com and social media pages (@kidneyhealthforall) to participate in the effort to preserve people's kidneys and improve their health