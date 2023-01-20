OC Home strengthens brand presence; announces expansion plans and festive sales to mark first anniversary celebrations

Published: Fri 20 Jan 2023, 11:29 AM

Offering modern, minimalistic, and affordable home improvement needs, 2XL Group’s OC Home recently completed one successful year of retail operations in the UAE. Being the region’s first homegrown Emirati brand to offer mid-century modern furnishing and homeware choices, the brand owes its success to the evolving lifestyle needs of millennials and Gen Z.

Speaking of becoming a preferred brand for home décor in a short span; Suood Abdul Rahman Ali, CEO at 2XL Home and OC Home, said: “Our prime goal has always been researching the market and focusing on creating products that simplify the everyday lives of our customers. We have carved a niche for compact and functional living by offering smart and space-saving furnishing options. The youth and essentially the millennials’ need for residential spaces are modern, minimalistic yet functional. We cater to this blend bearing in mind affordability. That’s why probably 60 per cent of our customer base are millennials, not to forget the diverse expatriate youth who call the UAE their home. OC Home’s creative touch does excite varied choices from simple, contemporary, and traditional to boho and chic. And by offering it all in inimitable designs, high quality, and aesthetic sense of home décor at affordable prices; we’re trying to redefine minimalistic living."

Addressing the multiple facets of the UAE’s furniture industry that’s expected to register a positive CAGR of seven per cent during 2020-2025, OC Home plans to ramp up its portfolio to cater to the rise in expatriate influx. A rise in competition is also on the anvil with the emergence of multiple players vying for top-of-mind brand recall in the affordable home décor space. With the rapid evolution of e-commerce that’s expected to grow by 40 per cent YoY, customers continuously seek the opportunity to play along with the trends of tech-advanced shopping experiences. Features like the availability of product high-resolution images and tools like LiveChat, online room planning, and 3D viewing have also made way for modern shopping trends. With the momentum catching up for functional and affordable living choices, OC Home plans to complement the rise in demand for innovative furnishing with a further boost in tech advancements and reduced lead times in delivery.

Reflecting on its image of being a brand for the modern, OC Home has simplified mid-century modern furnishing choices. For those who aspire to elevate their living spaces with sophisticated aesthetics, the brand offers essential, functional, and beautifully crafted pieces in furniture and homeware. The brand excels in curating lifestyle options with a focus on design and convenience to replicate the style and interests of a diverse populace. With a streamlined supply chain to best manage logistics and reduce delivery time; the brand has managed to keep its customers motivated and excited in the year gone by. The brand’s portfolio has trend-setting products offering stylish choices in coordinated furniture and homeware to include geometric patterns, South West Bohemian style, and neutral and tropical living designs and colour palette.

Since its inception, OC Home has kept sustainability at the core of its design ingenuity to curate products that are 95 per cent plastic-free. The brand strongly feels that sustainability could be an opportunity for the home décor segment as an increasing number of consumers prefer environment-friendly living. The brand plans to inculcate sustainability as a crucial part of its design, commission, and operations to drive its future stores and product portfolio narrative.

Within a year of its successful operations in the country, OC Home has four stores in the UAE — Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Zahia, Mega Mall and high street of Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi and plans to add four more to include its international debut in Oman. Mapping the market sentiments for being a trendy, stylish, and modern choice at affordable prices, OC Home has not just created a niche segment but is also redefining benchmarks for minimalistic living. Its range in modern furniture includes sitting and dining solutions, aesthetic décor items, office furniture and kitchen islands and storage, to name a few. OC Home also offers trendy homeware, lighting, and garden solutions to be the one-stop solution for all home décor needs.

The store is currently abuzz with festive décor for the upcoming season with more than 7,000+ products. Customers can now avail of interesting pieces of furniture and homeware at pocket friendly prices in stores or by browsing through the e-commerce website.

