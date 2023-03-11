Malabar Gold and Diamonds unveils modern integrated complex

Equipped with the latest design and manufacturing technology, the facility will employ 1,000 skilled craftsmen including 250 women professionals.

Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:06 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:33 PM

Malabar Gold and Diamonds kicked off its year-long 30th anniversary celebration with the launch of its modern integrated complex consisting of jewellery manufacturing unit and design studio at Kakkanchery, Kerala. The state-of-the-art complex was formally inaugurated by Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala. M P Ahammed, chairman at Malabar Group, K P Abdulsalam, vice-chairman, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, O Asher, managing director (India operations), and other senior political leaders and officials from different departments were also present for the event.

Located at Kinfra Park, Kakkancherry in Malappuram district, the integrated jewellery unit has been set up at a sprawling area of 175,000 sq ft with an investment of $30 million. The unit is equipped with the latest technologies and facilities to ensure enhanced design and manufacturing output. The integrated facility also boasts of innovative modern technology to maintain zero-level of pollution and environment sustainability. Equipped with the latest design and manufacturing technology, the facility will employ 1,000 skilled craftsmen including 250 women professionals.