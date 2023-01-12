Maanu Malik: Reaching new heights

Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 4:30 PM

A model, an actor, and a versatile content creator, Maanu Malik's fan base is increasing day by day. Currently having 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 2,75,000 followers on his Facebook page, Malik is successful drawing the attention of his viewers to his posts through his creative content. His content on Tik Tok have also played a significant role in making him win millions of hearts through his creative and engaging video contents.

Hailing from Pakistan, this personality has active social media accounts on various platforms. Frequently seen with Faisal Shaikh in numerous videos on various social media platforms, Malik creates amazing videos of different genres—comedy, emotional, and motivational. The fame that he has earned for himself has also attracted the attention of various businesses. Malik has also been a brand ambassador and endorsed products for numerous companies.

He has been the first choice for designers and manufacturers to display their newest clothing and has emerged on the ramps, posing for some of the most well-known names.

"Just believe in yourself, and you will realise that even those small steps taken in the right direction can produce great results," reads the caption on one of the Instagram posts of Muhammad Usman, who is popularly known as Malik.

