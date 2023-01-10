International cricket stars Dwayne Bravo and Keiron Pollard receives UAE Golden Visa from JBS Group of Companies

Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 11:53 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 11:56 AM

International cricket stars Dwayne Bravo and Keiron Pollard received their UAE Golden Visas from JBS Group of Companies, a well-known business setup company in UAE. Team, JBS had prepared a lavish reception for the two legendary stars at the main office of JBS Group at Al- Qiyadha, JBS Government Transaction Center. The JBS Group has completed the documentation process and secured the first golden visa for cricketers in the UAE. JBS Group of Companies is the only organisation that has brought over 5000 Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Bollywood actors to the UAE for Golden Visas. The cricketers expressed their gratitude to the UAE Government for granting the Golden Visa while receiving it from the chief guest, Dr Shanid Bin Mohammed, the CEO and founder of the JBS Group of Companies. They were also thankful to the JBS Group for helping to complete the procedures smoothly, and they were satisfied with the documentation service provided by the JBS Group. After spending about an hour at JBS's establishment, the two parted very happily. Dr Muhammed said that he is very happy to be able to bring more than 5000 stars, and 10-year resident visas to the land of the UAE, which has raised and enlarged him. Abdullah Nuruddin, Abdu Rahim Mathiri, Aziz Ayyur, Ajit Ibrahim, and Manjinder Singh also were part of the event.