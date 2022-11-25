ibis One Central wins big at eighth Middle East Hozpitality Excellence

Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 12:28 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 12:30 PM

ibis One Central, situated in the heart of Dubai’s business district, has been awarded a gold award at the Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2022. The accolade recognises the chic business hotel as the 'Hotel of the Year' under the budget hotel category.With over hundreds of hotels reviewed, the award further cements ibis One Central as the preferred destination for business travellers, visitors and residents. Strategically located in the bustling business centre, the trendy hotel offers curated experiences, including access to its state of art facilities, a variety of dining venues and immaculate customer service.

The recent honour is one of the many achievements of the city centre hotel. Ibis One Central was recently credited with having exceeded the reputation performance score from online portals such as Booking.com TripAdvisor and Trust You. The hotel continues to lead Accor’s standard in safety, cleanliness and hygiene scores for Covid-19 (all safe programme) from 2021 and again in 2022.

Commenting on the win, Anoop Dhondoo, cluster general manager, said: “ibis One Central is an inclusive destination where guests are reminded of affordable convenience right in the middle of the most successful city in the world. Our venue is carefully designed to cater to every guest's needs and perfectly harmonises the excellent service, dining options and curated amenities. It is a proud moment for me and my team to be recognized by the well-respected pillars of the travel and tourism industry and be conferred with the excellence standards inspired by many within the industry.”

Receiving this award has also coincided with the city hotel’s commitment to wellness and the creative community. During 2022, the business hotel pioneered a host of marketing Events such as complimentary fitness classes, digital activations, art exhibitions, cultural shows, influencer gatherings and other CSR initiatives. These activities along with many other initiatives have proven to elevate the guest experience and had further solidified the hotel’s position as a significant player in Dubai’s hospitality industry.