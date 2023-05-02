Guildhall triumphs with 60 per cent business growth, garners prestigious awards

By Deepak Jain Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 3:29 PM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 3:32 PM

Leading executive search firm Guildhall reports a 60 per cent increase in business due to the rising demand across Saudi Arabia, fuelled by new giga projects and supporting over 85 UAE start-ups with recruitment services. The company forecasts rapid growth in key industries over the next five years and announces the opening of new offices in Dubai and Riyadh. Guildhall also celebrates its recognition with three prestigious awards in the past year.

Exceptional business growth and market expansion

The impressive growth is driven by numerous new giga projects in the region and the provision of recruitment services to more than 85 start-ups in the UAE.

Industry recognition and awards

In addition to this remarkable growth, Guildhall has been awarded three prestigious accolades in the past year, including Best Retained Search Firm 2022, Best Executive Search and Recruitment Firm 2022, and a Customer Services Award. These awards further highlight the company's commitment to excellence in the executive search and recruitment industry.

A word from the managing director

Rami Naim, managing director of Guildhall, expressed pride in the company's achievements, stating: "The GCC continues to be a dynamic region, and we are seeing exciting new opportunities emerge all the time. Our team has worked tirelessly to meet the demands of our clients and ensure we are delivering the highest quality executive search services. These awards are a testament to our dedication and success."

Giga projects and entrepreneurial ecosystem support

The expansion of Guildhall's presence in the GCC is a direct response to the increasing need for recruitment services across various new giga projects in Saudi Arabia. These transformative initiatives require a skilled workforce to achieve their goals. In addition, the company has actively supported the growth of the region's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing recruitment services to over 85 new start-ups in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Top five growth industries in Saudi Arabia

Based on current trends, Guildhall predicts that the top five industries in KSA experiencing rapid growth over the next five years will be: construction, healthcare, technology, tourism, and renewable energy. These sectors are poised to benefit from substantial government investments, an ageing population, and a focus on reducing the nation's dependence on oil.

New offices in Dubai and Riyadh

To better serve its growing clientele, Guildhall has announced the opening of two new offices in Dubai and Riyadh. These strategic locations will enable the company to provide even more exceptional support to clients throughout the GCC.

Future outlook and commitment to excellence

Naim added: "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are committed to providing the highest quality executive search services to our clients. We look forward to continuing to grow and expand our business in the GCC in the years to come."

In Conclusion

Guildhall's exceptional performance and commitment to its clients are reflected in this substantial increase in business and the prestigious awards it has received. The future looks promising for the company as it continues to expand its reach in the GCC through its ongoing dedication to providing top-tier recruitment services. More information about Guildhall can be found on their website www.guildhall.agency

Deepak Jain is a freelancer content writer.