Get two days off on renting a car in Dubai by Hala Drive

Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 11:48 AM Last updated: Fri 19 May 2023, 12:24 PM

Hala Drive Dubai is offering you an amazing two days off on a weekly car rental in Dubai promotion on booking a car on rent for the whole week. Get an offer to enjoy rides.

Hala Drive, a reputed car rental Dubai company, offers exceptional car rental deals to its customers. In a recent promotion event, the company announced a two-day rent-free possession of rented cars for their weekly rental plan.

Book your favourite vehicle from their luxury to standard fleet for a week. The company will charge you only for five days and give you two additional days' without charging. The offer lets all customers enjoy an affordable and accommodating travelling experience.

Ideally designed for corporate and tourist clients

The company mentions offering this promotion for all its clients but explicitly focuses on tourists and corporate clients. These are the customers who hire their service the most. The offer is an initiative to let them enjoy a reliable service of car rental in Dubai at an attractive price.

"The corporate can manage their commutes for client's delegates, conferences, and tours easily, and even the tourists can have a luxury travelling experience in Dubai," mentioned spokesperson Hala Drive.

Offer valid on all fleet types

The company is not limiting the service to any of its fleet ranges but all of them. "We are letting our clients enjoy the best vehicles and services under this promotion," he added. Whether you are willing to hire a standard or a luxury fleet, you can access it under the promotion.

Make a booking for the whole week in a row, and you are qualified for the promotion. Remember, if you book a vehicle for seven days but with breaks, you may not enjoy the perk of two rent-free days.

Flexible terms and conditions

HalaDrive is offering this promotion under easy and flexible conditions. The company aims to accommodate its clients with the best services and increase their trust in car rentals in Dubai. It's the reason they are offering accessible and reliable conditions.

"We understand our client's concerns regarding the service of renting a car in Dubai. It's the reason we are keeping terms and conditions flexible and simple. We are available 24/7 to accommodate our clients with inquiries, complaints, or troubleshooting," says a Hala Drive representative.

Other benefits attachd to the offer

Hala Drive is known for its high-end and well-maintained vehicles. Customers can enjoy many other benefits with the service of renting a car in Dubai along with two days off on the car rental. This benefit includes:

· Well-maintained and insured vehicles

· Car pickup and delivery service

· Demand-based car selection

· With driver or without driver car on rent

· Regular maintenance and vehicle safety assurance

Book rent a car in Dubai now

If you are visiting Dubai or living here, getting a car rental in Dubai is not more accessible. With Hala Drive, you can experience the quick and fastest car rental procedure. It's time to benefit from the company's latest promotion. Book a car of your choice on rent for a week and enjoy two days off on rent.