GCC Exchange Bags ‘Fastest Growing Remittance Service Provider in 2022’ award

Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange receiving the 'Fastest Growing Remittance Service Provider 2022' award from Dr Sania A Ansari, chairperson/ CEO at Ansari Group Ltd.

Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 3:15 PM

GCC Exchange has crossed yet another milestone by winning the title of 'Fastest Growing Remittance Service Provider UAE 2022'. The esteemed award was bestowed upon the global remittance and foreign exchange brand at the 4th Annual Business Tabloid Awards Ceremony, which was held at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on January 19. The award ceremony was graced by dignitaries, eminent personalities, celebrities, and the media.

GCC Exchange was one of the nominees and the winner of the award for the Fastest Growing Remittance Service Provider in 2022. The Annual Business Tabloid Awards honours companies that strive to establish the finest organisational culture in their domestic and international economies. Purely based on merit, the award would take GCC Exchange to a higher level of recognition and regard.

Following the award ceremony, Rajesh Himmatlal, partner at GCC Exchange said: “We are delighted and honoured to receive this prestigious award from Business Tabloid for the 'Fastest Growing Remittance Service Provider 2022’ in the finance category. We welcome this heartwarming recognition and vow to work harder to remain the top choice of our customers and stakeholders and offer them impressive service quality. This award is a true reflection of the combined efforts of every person in our organisation. As a team, we have worked towards establishing our company as an industry leader by pushing the boundaries of innovation and transforming our customers. Our team spirit fosters responsibility, integrity, and success. Winning this award will encourage us to achieve our missions in the years ahead. We thank Business Tabloid for this award."

Speaking on the achievement, Yash Rajesh, general manager at GCC Exchange, said: "We are humbled to have won the ‘Fastest Growing Remittance Service Provider 2022’. This award symbolises our growth as an organisation. We believe that our keen inclination towards innovation and improvement of our services has brought us this achievement. GCC Exchange has grown significantly in size and stature since its establishment in 2005. This award is a true testament that hard work, ambition, and good service can turn a young exchange into an industry leader in a short span. We take this award as another milestone and a source of motivation to further advance in the market. There is still a lot left to achieve. We hope this is just the beginning of things to come."

For more information visit: www.gccexchange.com

Email: alex.fernandes@gccexchange.com

Phone: +971-4-2566686

Address: P.O. Box 41704 Dubai