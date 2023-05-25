Gargash Hospital signs contract for the management of Tarabichi Day Surgical Center to elevate standards of healthcare services in the UAE

The collaboration aims to provide the highest quality of care to patients in Dubai and beyond

by Anam Khan Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 11:12 AM Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 11:15 AM

Gargash Hospital has announced a major collaboration with Tarabichi Stammberger Day Surgical Center, aimed at elevating the standards of healthcare services in Dubai. This strategic partnership, being first-of-its-kind, brings together two prominent names in the healthcare industry, to provide the highest quality of care to patients in Dubai and beyond. From Gargash Hospital the event witnessed the presence of Dr Husnia Gargash, shareholder; Ghada Sawalmah, CEO; Mandar Kulkarni, CFO; Lubna Naeem, director of operations and from Tarabichi Stammberger Day Surgical Centre by their shareholders, Dr Moaz Tarabichi and Dr Samih Tarabichi, and their CEO, Dr Eyad Meibar.

The signing ceremony took place between Sawalmah, and Dr Tarabichi, shareholder of Tarabichi Stammberger Day Surgical Center. Following the agreement, Gargash Hospital will manage all operational tasks for the Day care centre including the recruitment of nursing staff, administrative staff, on-site requirements, finance, operations flow, biomedical needs, and facility management. In addition, patient relations, call centre, information technology, procurement, pharmacy, and other related tasks will also be managed by Gargash Hospital as part of its collaborative effort.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Tarabichi Stammberger Day Surgical Center," said Sawalmah. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver world-class healthcare services to patients in Dubai. We are committed to promoting best practices, transparent and ethical healthcare which is patient-centric, and this partnership will enable us to achieve our goals more effectively."

The collaboration between Gargash Hospital and Tarabichi Stammberger Day Surgical Center is a natural fit given that Dr Husnia Gargash, founder of Gargash Hospital, the first-ever local consultant in Gynaecology, obstetrics and Reproductive Medicine and Dr Muaz Tarabichi, the shareholder of Tarabichi Stammberger Day Surgical Center and Dr Samih Tarabichi, a renowned Orthopedic Surgeon with years of experience share the same values of bringing the best healthcare services to the country. While the two entities will work together to leverage the latest medical advancements, this partnership will help create a patient-centric care environment that focuses on the needs and well-being of each individual.

"We are excited to partner with Gargash Hospital, which has established a reputation for excellence in healthcare services," said Dr Tarabichi. "This collaboration will enable us to leverage our expertise and experience to provide the highest level of care to patients in Dubai. We are committed to ensuring that every patient who comes through our doors receives the best possible care and attention."

The collaboration between Gargash Hospital and Tarabichi Stammberger Day Surgical Center is expected to create a synergy that will benefit patients in Dubai and beyond. The combination of Gargash Hospital's experience and reputation for excellence and Tarabichi Stammberger Day Surgical Center's expertise is expected to inspire patient confidence and promote the adoption of best practices in the healthcare sector.