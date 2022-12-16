FedEx Express advances sustainable operations in UAE

First EV testing in the Middle East and North Africa region supports goal to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2040

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 5:34 PM

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation and the world’s largest express transportation company, recently announced the beginning of electric vehicle (EV) trials in the UAE.

The all-electric delivery vehicles will be used for parcel pick-up and delivery across strategic locations in the UAE. The one-ton electric trucks combine low-energy consumption and high performance. The six-month trial represents the debut of zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles for FedEx in the Middle East and North Africa region and will allow for evaluation of the vehicles’ operational effectiveness on typical routes while carrying a full load of packages.

The trial is part of the efforts to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040. The company’s EV trials are also in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, which lays the foundation of environmental sustainability and climate action, as it prepares to host the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Taarek Hinedi, vice-president at FedEx Express — Middle East and Africa operations, said: "Our efforts to operate more sustainably apply to all areas throughout our network and we are continuously innovating to reduce the environmental impact from daily operations. This first EV trial in the Middle East and North Africa region is a step towards shaping the future of delivery. It requires identifying the right technology to ensure the successful integration of electric vehicles into the FedEx Express fleet, and ultimately enhancing how we support our business, customers, and team members."

