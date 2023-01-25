Dubai Gem Private School celebrates golden jubilee

Saber Rabi, Shada Rabi and family directors of Dubai Gem School celebrating 50 years

Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 4:01 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 4:08 PM

Dubai Gem, an independent UK curriculum private school at Oud Metha, hosted a Commemoration Day Ceremony on January 21 to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

From its humble beginnings as a nursery and crèche started in 1973 by four visionary founders — Latifa Rabi, Sultana Rabi, Rana Abbas and Redhwana Abbas. The school has come a long way, growing in strength and stature as an established and reputed institution, catering to the varying needs and educational goals of students from the foundation stage to year 13.

The Commemoration Day ceremony marks the culmination of a jubilant week-long celebration, including a golden jubilee school carnival, the first Dubai Gem inter-school football tournament, and a whole school programme for students and staff. Prior to the week-long celebration, alumni reunions were hosted in Dubai, Pakistan and Canada to mark the fiftieth-year milestone.

Humera Ibrahim, the principal of Dubai Gem Private School, in her welcome address at the Commemoration Day ceremony, commended the commitment of the four determined founders to preserving the culture and ethos of the school by nurturing young minds with traditional values in a warm, happy and safe environment. She added: ‘’The visionary leadership of the directors, their trust and confidence in their staff, their concern for the well-being of the school community and their simplicity and humility are inspiring.’’

Dr Zaid Azzam, who earned a doctorate in education from the University of Bath, England and currently serves as the board advisor and secretary to Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment, presided as the Chief Guest. Dr Azzam gave a preceptive and edifying talk on the much-needed changes in Dubai’s educational landscape. He ended by saying: "The values that are mentioned repeatedly in DSIB inspections of Dubai GEM that make this school stand out are those of robust Islamic morals, a strong work ethic and social responsibility.

And if you would indulge me by allowing me a prediction and a hope for the next 50 years. I predict that in 2073 Dubai GEM shall still be in service and offering values-based education to future generations.“

The other highlights of the event were the presentation of a memorial plaque and digital lectern to the Founders, the release of the golden jubilee commemorative magazine, the honouring of long-serving staff, a congratulatory video message from the alumni, a scintillating entertainment programme by the students, and a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

The Commemoration Day ceremony, the alumni reunions and the week-long golden jubilee celebrations of Dubai Gem Private School serve as treasured memories which will be cherished by the entire school community.