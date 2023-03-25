DFMC unveils new mattress technologies

Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 2:45 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 3:11 PM

Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Company (DFMC) celebrated its 30th anniversary by launching new and innovative mattress technologies during an event held at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai on March 20. The event was attended by 200 people, including senior members of the Middle East hospitality fraternity, DFMC’s suppliers, dealers, owners, staff, and media.

To commemorate its 30 years of success, the brand launched new products under both Serta and King Koil: The Serta Arctic, and King Koil Intimate lines.

DFMC also introduced a new concept called ‘Mattress In-A Box with Wheel’ for both Serta and King Koil brands. The new concept involves packaging the mattress in a box with wheels, making it easier to transport the compressed and rolled mattress from the retail store to the customer’s home. This innovation allows for a more convenient and tangible carry home experience for customers.

Sundar Rajan, MD at DFMC, said: “As a leading mattress supplier for all major hotel chains in the Middle East, DFMC has established a reputation for delivering high-quality products. With a legacy of 30 years of success and leadership in the region, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to manufacturing exceptional products that prioritise quality, technology, and customer service. Our long-term goal is to surpass our own benchmarks, setting new industry standards in the coming years, and ensuring our customers’ satisfaction remains at the forefront of our business strategy.”

DFMC’s Dubai factory covers 200,000 sq ft and houses an advanced foam production plant and a mattress manufacturing facility that produces up to 800 mattresses daily. DFMC also has a sister company in Saudi Arabia that can manufacture 200 mattresses per day and has partnered with a factory in Egypt.