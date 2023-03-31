Crescent Enterprises collaborates with Arabian Sights Film Festival to drive cultural awareness

Crescent Enterprises, a leading global, diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Arabian Sights Film Festival as part of its corporate citizenship strategy to drive cultural awareness and inspire innovation and creativity through the arts.

The annual Arabian Sights Film Festival, now in its 28th edition, showcases films exploring the complex realities of the Arab region through the creative lens and vision of local filmmakers.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ghada Abdelkader, senior VP of Crescent Enterprises, said: "For the ninth consecutive year, Crescent Enterprises is again delighted to partner with Arabian Sights Film Festival as it showcases the best of screenplay and film creativity in the region. Crescent Enterprises believes in the integral and positive role the arts play in shaping our societies and building social bridges. The Arabian Sights Film Festival provides a platform to address cultural misconceptions and present them to the world in a format that people intrinsically connect with and that can be easily digested and understood."

Shirin Ghareeb, director of the Arabian Sights Film Festival, said: "Over the past 28 years, Arabian Sights, the first Arab film festival in the United States, has brought some of the best and newest Arab films to the American capital’s diverse and unique audience. The festival has brought not only powerful and moving films, but also talented directors, actors, and producers. The overwhelming audience response resulted in Arabian Sights becoming a successful annual event. These films have not only challenged Arab stereotypes, but provided quality cinema that offers great and engaging stories to the audience."

Crescent Enterprises supports multiple initiatives to promote innovation and creativity, including activities aimed at helping a new generation of entrepreneurs drive the region's film industry. Beyond the Arabian Sights Film Festival, Crescent Enterprises also partners with Funn for the annual Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth.