Comparaencasa unveils a new way of acquiring digital insurance backed up by world-class investors

Comparaencasa, a digital insurance broker, is excited to introduce its new technology for acquiring insurance for customers in emerging markets.
Lucas Lezcano Velez, CEO and co-founder of Comparaencasa: “We are working with the leaders of the insurance market to provide a truly outstanding product range and service for customers. Therefore, car owners can find the best insurance in the market in one place. It is super simple, with no long forms and no unwanted phone calls."
Comparaencasa is a digital insurance marketplace that connects customers and insurer carriers, enabling their customers to get the best insurance products in seconds. It has recently expanded its operations by making acquisitions across Latin America.
With the current focus on car insurance, the company aims to transform how customers in emerging markets acquire their insurance products by ensuring transparency and efficiency.
The company adopted new digital insurance technologies to bridge the gap between Latin American insurance agents and target insurance clients, who may lack access to sufficient and reliable insurance-related information.
Comparaencasa has partnerships and technology integrations with over 80 insurers across all markets. The company has built a fully digital product with a scalable business model, a potential strategic asset for many institutions in the region like banks, neo banks and digital car resellers.
“We have been playing this game for some time now and with a new investment early this year from IDC Ventures (top 10 investors in Latam by FinTech Global Research) and the venture corporate arm of IRSA, we have speeded up our crusade across the region,” shares Velez.
Comparaencasa has gained support from customers, insurers and investors. It has closed deals with some of the most trusted and expert investors in their field and region that will be investing alongside other venture capitals in the new round the company is currently opening.
Comparaencasa’s mission is to democratise insurance to the most vulnerable in Latin America while simultaneously supporting the other ventures the company is currently opening.
