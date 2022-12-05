Shangri-La Dubai prepares for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 10:49 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 10:52 AM

As the world gets ready to sparkle with the holiday spirit, unwrap some Shangri-La joy with an exclusive festive collection with Shangri-La Dubai. A delightful selection of seasonal surprises, delicious treats and unique gift ideas await, specially prepared with you and your loved ones in mind.

Start off the celebrations with a spectacular view and a special set menu crafted by the culinary team. On Level 42 from December 24–25, a stunning experience awaits you for a memorable holiday dinner with your loved ones.

The Christmas celebration continuous throughout the hotel featuring a wide range of gastronomic selections, such as a lavish buffet of international cuisine in Dunes Café, a chic pool party in ikandy ultra lounge, contemporary Vietnamese dishes in Hoi An and irresistible Cantonese delights in Shang Place, recommended in the 2022 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai.

For those looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a stunning view of downtown Dubai, Level 42 is the perfect venue for you. Say farewell to 2022 with panoramic skyline views and multiple fireworks displays as you indulge in delectable dishes and creative beverages from greater heights.

What’s more is a spectacular celebration in ikandy ultra lounge – a picture-perfect view of Burj Khalifa, live entertainment, gourmet offerings and premium spirits to dance and toast the night away with your loved ones.

For more information, visit www.shangri-la.com

For reservations, please email fbreservations.sldb@shangri-la.com or call 04 405 2703.

Shangri-La Dubai

Address: Sheikh Zayed Road, P.O. Box 75880 UAE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shangrila_dubai