Challengers Premier League held in Dubai with five teams

Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 10:33 AM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 10:58 AM

The Challengers Premier League (CPL) is a collaboration of talented cricket players from all respected cricketing clubs in the UAE. The CPL 2023 was conducted on January 8 with five teams — Digifeat Daredevils, Gorica Attackers, Team Eagle, Concept Eleven and Apricom Strikers.

Usman Zakariya was awarded as the best batsman and Rizwan Kodi was awarded as the best bowler of the tournament, respectively. The best keeper of the tournament went to Farooq Nafis, while the best catch of the tournament was won by Naushad. Zakariya was also elected as the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the tournament.

The award ceremony was presided over by distinguished chief guests including Namadev Rao (Young Challengers Mundaje); Irshad Nafis; Haneef (ID Vision); Althaf Usman, founder , Challengers DXB; Anwar Concept, Noushad Challengers and Keerthi Gorica. The CPL provides opportunities to upcoming young players while prioritising legends, with the aim of focusing on the development of the players’ cricketing knowledge and skills and providing better cricketing platforms for performance.