Celebrating a lifetime of excellence: World's Top Doctor of the Year 2022

A remarkable journey of dedication and expertise in dentistry for the dentist with lots of firsts

Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 2:25 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 2:27 PM

In the ever-evolving field of dentistry, exceptional individuals stand out as paragons of excellence and innovation. Today, we proudly announce and celebrate the incredible achievement of Dr Shallen Verma, who has been honoured with the prestigious lifetime achievement award for being in a cohort of

world's top 100 doctors of the year 2022.

The award was given at 'The World Doctor’s Gala', an event organised by the Global Summit Institute in the beautiful locales of Sardinia, Italy and had a representation from over 100 countries. Lifetime achievement awards were given to selected and exceptional doctors from all over the world. This event was organised on the sidelines of the Annual International Congress of the Italian Dental Association (AIO). This exceptional event included a red-carpet reception, an expo, dinner, and live entertainment.

This is the first time such an award category has been instituted for dental professionals. Besides being the first dentist to receive it he has been a recipient of many other awards which were instituted for the first time. He was one of the first dentists in the UAE to get a golden visa, for which he is ever thankful to the Government of Dubai and their wonderful vision. He was the first dentist to get the 'Distinguished Medical Specialist' award in the 'Annual Health Awards 2018' in the UAE. He was the first dentist to get the 'Most loved dentist' award in 2010, for the UAE, GCC AND North Africa, which was organised by CAPP.

With a career marked by unwavering commitment to patient care, and remarkable contributions to the dental profession, Dr Verma represents the epitome of excellence in dentistry. With a career spanning almost three decades, Dr Shallen Verma has consistently demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to dentistry and has constantly upgraded himself to provide the best treatment modalities for patients. He has been practising in the UAE since 2000 and is a specialist periodontist and implantologist. Before coming to the UAE, back in 1996-2000, he was on the panel of doctors providing dental care to the Prime Minister and President of India.

Beyond his clinical expertise, he has been a beacon of leadership and mentorship within the dental community. His impact extends far beyond their immediate community. His passion for global outreach and philanthropy has made a profound difference in the lives of underserved populations around the world.

The lifetime achievement award bestowed upon Dr Verma as one of the world's top 100 doctors of the year 2022 is a testament to their exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the field of dentistry. His remarkable journey will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the future of dentistry for generations to come.