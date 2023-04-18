Canada widens opportunities for foreign students

More than 1,000 students participated in the six-day Gulf-wide GLinks Study in Canada Roadshow to find their dream academic curriculum in 19 Canadian universities and colleges in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and the UAE

Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM

More than 1,000 students seeking admission to higher educational institutions met with officials of 19 universities and colleges from Canada at the six-day GLinks’ Study in Canada roadshow held from February 15-20, across the GCC.

While in Canada, students from the GCC can now avail higher working hours to earn more to cover their tuition fees in addition to obtaining greater employment opportunities as well as pursue permanent residency due to strong economic growth prospects, various authorities have announced in recent months.

The month of January saw a considerable increase in overall employment, as 150,000 jobs (+ five per cent of total employment) across Canada were filled in the first month of 2023, according to CIC News.

“The strong surge in hiring yielded big increases in employment for many groups (primarily workers aged 25-54), with Non-permanent Residents (NPRs) — those holding either a Study or Work Permit — seeing significant increases in labour force engagement,” CIC News said in a latest news update.

According to the National Statistics Office of Canada, in 2021, as many as 621,565 international students held study permits intended for different study levels. The number of international students in Canada enrolled in higher education only is currently 388,782 students.

From January 1, 2022, to the end of August 2022, more than 452,000 study permit applications have been processed, according to EduCanada, the official education department of the Government of Canada. During the same period in 2021, which was a record year, 367,000 applications were processed. This represents an increase of 23 percent, it said.

The national unemployment rate held at a historically low at five per cent. Immigrants in Canada held an average unemployment rate of 5.96 per cent at the end of 2022, reflecting the wealth of job opportunities in Canada. In January, NPRs filled 79,000 positions. As of November 2023, international students in Canada who hold a valid study permit can now work an unlimited number of hours during school semesters, until December 31 — likely a contributor to this increase. In conjunction with NPRs now making up the biggest proportion of Canada’s population ever (per the latest census data), they now have record participation in the labour force as well.

The Glinks Study in Canada roadshow that kicked off in Bahrain on February 15, was followed by exhibitions in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Dubai on February 19 with follow-up visits to schools yesterday. More than 1,000 students, along with their parents interacted with student advisors and academic counsellors from 19 premier universities and colleges including Acadia University, North Island College, University of Western Ontario, Trent University, Georgian College, University of Windsor, Durham College, University of Waterloo, Columbia College, Brock University, University of Prince Edward Island, University of Guelph, Huron at Western, University of Alberta, MacEwan University, University of New Brunswick, Brescia University College and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology at the roadshow and discussed their choice of subject, academic ambition and the scholarship opportunities as well as work permit-related issues.

GLinks Group, a UAE-based international educational consultant has organised the six-day regional roadshow – Study in Canada. Glinks International has designed processes to make studying abroad a smooth and organised experience for aspiring students. It ensures that students are completely satisfied with overseas education consultancy services.

Prabhjeet Singh, CEO at GLinks Group, said: "The Study in Canada with GLinks roadshow has been an out and out success as more than 1,000 students – along with their parents kept the university admission officials pretty busy in each of the five destinations.

"Most students and parents while inquiring about their intended undergraduate programmes, also spent time in understanding the scholarships and work permit opportunities and the university admission officials expressed their happiness to see so many young people inquire about their chosen curriculum.”

Overseas education, especially study in Canada is a wonderful way to grow and experience the world and its diverse cultures as well pursue a good life. It teaches to be more accepting and knowledgeable. Studying abroad can help students be more prepared to make informed decisions about their future career.

James Gordon Carr, minister of international trade diversification, Government of Canada, said in a recent statement, “In 2018, international students in Canada contributed an estimated $21.6 billion to Canada’s GDP and supported almost 170,000 jobs for Canada’s middle class. This is a significant economic contribution—and one that is felt right across the country."

Canada’s appeal as an immigration destination has been increasing over the past two decades, with a total of 492,984 people immigrating to the country between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, many of them being former students who had been living on work visa. This figure is an increase from 2000-2001, when approximately 252,527 immigrants came to Canada, and is more than double the figure recorded for 2020-2021, due to a higher demand for work.

For more information visit: glinksgroup.com/.