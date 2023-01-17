Artscrafts creates history with new Guinness World Record

Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 10:27 AM

Abu Dhabi Theatre witnessed one of the historical moments in the UAE art field as a Guinness Record was created on the occasion of the 51st National Day of UAE. The two-day art festival organised by Artscrafts, ‘Ehtifal Al Emarat’ was a treat to all art lovers in many respects. The event was inaugurated by Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE. Sudhir appreciated the team for the vision that led to the accomplishment of the event. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Moalla as the chief guest. The star-studded opening event was a blend of poise and beauty.

Ehtifal Al Emarat also presented a unique art exhibition, exhibiting the artworks of 51 distinguished artists from different emirates in the UAE. The cultural programmes and live paintings also added to the beauty of the event. Anil Kejriwal, founder and CEO at Artscrafts mentioned that the union of 65 nations to celebrate the National Day of UAE was nothing less than a dream come true. He thanked his team for the success of the event, who had worked hard for months, and mentioned the great support he received from all the sponsors, mainly First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The highlights of the art festival were the Guinness World Record Attempt and the 51-meter-long painting called Jumbo 51. Kejriwal also credited his team and Raisa Rajan for her concept, Dr Devisree for her communications and writeups, Nilesh for his technical support, Sudhir Balakrishnan for all around cultural support and Khushi for her efforts in connecting the artists.

Ahmed Baharoon, executive director at Environment Information, Science Outreach Management Sector at EAD, added: “Art is a language that can move us emotionally in ways that are indescribable. It is a powerful tool that allows people of all ages to express themselves in a liberating and inspiring manner. Sustainable art has become a popular form of expression and in Abu Dhabi, there have been exhibitions to showcase art that is created from recycled materials. You can find statues made from plastic, or robots composed of recycled metals. Such art pieces are aesthetically pleasing and preserve the environment at the same time. This theme is what we are celebrating here today.”

The Guinness World Record for the most nationalities in an art lesson had 65 participants from different nationalities. The record holders are Anil Kejriwal, Raisa Mariam Rajan and Devisree S. The art lesson was on creating the 3D effect of cloth on canvas using sustainable products. Ehtifal Al Emarat gave prime importance to sustainability and hence the 51-meter-long painting also followed the theme of sustainability.