Andrey Qval Kovalev: Taking the entertainment industry by storm

Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 4:39 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 4:42 PM

We have seen the rise and emergence of many new young talented professionals who have taken aback many experienced ones over the past couple of decades. Among many such stories, there have examples of talented individuals who have hustled hard in their life and made a special name and niche for themselves, creating a legacy of their own and setting great benchmarks for many millions across the globe. With the world swiftly changing its gear towards many new advents, advancements and cutting-edge technologies, it has become a mandate and imperative for the current generation of entrepreneurs and professionals to come up with their A-game and deliver desired results on a consistent basis. Lets us read about one such immensely talented professional taking the entertainment industry by storm, Andrey Qval Kovalev.

Hailing from Rostov-on-Don, a city based in the south of Russia, Kovalev shifted to Moscow when he was 19 years of age. Being inclined towards the world of photography since the age of 13, he started working with Russian superstar artists making music videos, as well as advertisements for commercial brands. At 21, Kovalev embarked upon his life-changing destination to move to Dubai to reach higher goals. He has emerged as one of the best filmmaker, director,and actor whose work has been recognised and appreciated by many. Kovalev is the founder and owner of Qval Film Video based Production in UAE Dubai. Qval Film is a full-time video-based production agency. They make promotional videos, music videos and are all set to start their full-length film projects as well. The company also rents out their cinema equipment with their best professionals with experience.

Catering to an elite list of clientele, Kovalev has already worked with prominent and renowned names like Rick Ross, Jason Derulo, Lil Duke, Lil Pump, 6ix9ine, Basta, Elman, Scryptonite, Rem Digga, Yanix, Kravts, Tony Tonite and more. His clients are Four Seasons, Ulysse Nardin, Chopard, Damas, Swarovski, Marriott Group, Renaissance Group of Hotels, ITP Media, Adidas, Government of Dubai, UPS, Aramex, Advanced Media, Al Futtaim Group, Ahmed Seddiqi and Sons Group, Jetex, Dsquared2, Jumeirah, Marks & Spencer and others.

Kovalev's objective is quite clear, he wishes to take Qval Film to the next level and take on the entertainment industry with his innate talent and work ethics. We hope he continues to scale greater heights of success and also inspires many more budding professionals.

