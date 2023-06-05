Alpha MBM Investments announces significant investment in Astra Enterprise

Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum signing the contract for his investment in globally patented compliance protocol, Astra Enterprise. Also seen in the picture are Jez Ali, Arthur Ali, Patrick Damien O'Brien, and Ant Middleton.

Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 5:17 PM

Alpha MBM Investments, the esteemed private investment company of Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum has announced its strategic investment in Astra Enterprise. This collaboration brings together innovative minds to revolutionise the compliance landscape across various sectors, leveraging Astra Enterprise’ globally patented technology.

Astra Enterprise leads the charge on financial compliance by integrating regulatory standards from over 150 countries and more than 300 sanctions and watchlists into its platform. The Astra Enterprise Compliance Platform offers end-to-end identity verification and KYC solutions, establishing, maintaining, and reasserting trust at every stage, from account opening to ongoing monitoring. Astra Enterprise automates identity verification, enabling businesses to onboard more customers while enjoying the industry's highest accuracy rates. The company already collaborates with some of the largest corporations and governments, providing a wide range of services, including, but not limited to:

CBDC and Digital Treasury services

Payment Wallet

Identity Management

KYC Compliant Citizen Onboarding

Infrastructure Solutions

Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, a key investor, shareholder, and board member, shares his excitement about the partnership: "Astra Enterprise is making significant strides in compliance and finance, resulting in a safer economy. The company is devoted to helping governments and the private sector within the UAE and beyond achieve compliance excellence, while maintaining the highest standards of security and data privacy. Astra Enterprise is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the UAE's ecosystem and global expansion."

The company success is driven not only by its cutting-edge technology but also by the extraordinary team behind it. The talented group of industry experts brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and passion to their work.

Alpha MBM Investments LLC's proven ability to identify high-growth investment opportunities aligns with Astra Enterprise trailblazing approach to compliance. This collaboration demonstrates Alpha MBM's commitment to investing in transformative technologies that create long-term value for stakeholders.

Arthur Ali, co-founder at Astra Enterprise, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Alpha MBM and benefit from their expertise and support as we continue to build Astra Enterprise. Their investment is a validation of our vision to make regulatory compliance more secure and efficient. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum and look forward to working together to achieve our goals."

This investment underscores Alpha MBM Investments's dedication to expand its portfolio of transformative technologies and emerging markets, further solidifying its commitment to investing in high- growth opportunities that generate long-term value for its stakeholders.