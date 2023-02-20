Al Zorah updates about Dh 2 billion projects construction

Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, the leading holistic real estate master developer of the Al Zorah area in the Emirate of Ajman, provides a construction progress report on its current ongoing projects.

The year 2022 was an exceptional one for Al Zorah as it reached multiple milestones with the successful launch and off-plan sellout of two beachfront luxury villa developments (Exclusive 21, Seaside Hills Villas and Seaside Hills Residence), as well as several projects in Al Zorah with a total development cost around Dh 2 billion :

District 9 and central Part: 623 Luxury villas and townhouses, commercial showroom plots total development cost around AED 1.15 Billion

The Fairways: 158 villas and townhouses and residential building plots total development cost around 833 million,

In addition, the year witnessed the inauguration of Zoya Health and Wellness Resort on April 2022, which increased the list of operational assets within Al Zorah.

Construction started on two other projects. The first is the Oberoi Hotel and Resort extension, which comprises eight additional two-bedroom beachfront villas, raising the overall resort inventory to 97 keys, additionally to an adult pool and a food and beverage outlet. The second is the state-of-the-art clubhouse at the Al Zorah Golf Club.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the board of directors, Al Zorah said: “Under the vision and direction of the Ruler of Ajman, Al Zorah has become a landmark destination in the UAE, attracting thousands of visitors of many different nationalities whom all come to experience what the region has to offer. From the pristine sandy beaches to the protected nature reserves, attractions, and luxury hotels, Al Zorah delivers a holistic lifestyle experience and a welcoming environment for all to enjoy. Through its commitment to the economic development of Ajman, Al Zorah will continue to create unique projects that will add value to Ajman and the surrounding emirates and serve the needs of the community and all visitors to the region.”

George Saad, chief executive officer, Al Zorah added: “The Al Zorah region is considered one of the UAE’s most spectacular tourist destinations in the Emirate of Ajman. Major attractions in the area include luxury resort developments on the seashore overlooking the Arabian Gulf and an 18-hole championship golf course. Walkways and bike trails, restaurants and cafes, a marina, and an array of land and water activities provide a multitude of fun for the whole family. In addition, the location includes the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, one of the most beautiful natural features of the Emirate of Ajman. It is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and nature tourism and mangroves, which are home to a large number of resident and migratory birds, and where a variety of plants and tree species thrive. The coastline is also a sanctuary for large groups of fish and magnificent coral reefs”.

The Oberoi Beach Resort at Al Zorah has been thoughtfully designed and curated as a scenic and relaxing retreat where families come to relax and unwind. The best hotel in Al Zorah offers sophisticated and modern architecture, open spaces, and gorgeous views of the surrounding beaches and sea. The resort is a wellness-getaway, featuring relaxing accommodations, international and health-focused cuisine, tailored spa therapies, water sports activities, and private beachside access.

The renowned Al Zorah Golf Club, just a 25-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, is a world-class 18-hole golf championship course that invites players from all over the world. Designed exclusively by the Nicklaus Design Group, Ajman’s first-ever golf course is a sight to behold: expertly maintained fairways lie within one-million-square-meter of mangrove reserves. The golf course offers a truly unique experience for beginner and expert golfers alike; the 12-kilometre waterfront and coastal areas change the landscape of the course on an hourly basis, challenging players in one of the most alluring golf courses to date.