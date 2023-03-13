Ajman University recognised as High Confidence Institution by UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation

Becomes one of only eight universities in the UAE to earn this prestigious status

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 12:48 PM

Ajman University (AU) recently announced that it has been recognised as a High Confidence Institution by the UAE Ministry of Education’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), becoming one of only eight universities in the UAE to achieve this status.

CAA’s risk-based institutional assessment categorises universities into high, medium or low confidence Institutions based on their performance in 25 key elements and five dimensions of risk including strategic, operational, legal and financial, academic, and international risk.

AU has demonstrated ‘High Confidence’ in its ability to meet all the standards prescribed across these categories in the CAA’s Standards for Institutional Licensure and Programme Accreditation (2019).

Karim Seghir, chancellor at Ajman University, said: "With more than 100 higher education institutions operating in the UAE, earning High Confidence Institution status from the CAA is a rare achievement for an academic institution. It reflects AU’s continued commitment to academic excellence and tireless efforts of the AU community to create the best possible outcomes for all our stakeholders."

“This is the result of great teamwork at AU; my congratulations go out to each and every member of the AU community for putting their efforts into making this happen,” Seghir added.

The High Confidence Institution status from CAA will entitle AU to less frequent (seven-year) review cycles for institutional licensure and programme accreditation, cluster-based programme reviews at the college level, and priority processing for new programme applications, among a host of other privileges.

One of the key benefits for students, in addition to the assurance of top-quality education, is that AU will be able to get faster approvals for the launch of new programmes, which is important in the current fast-evolving global higher education landscape.

“This outcome has far-reaching benefits, not just from an institutional perspective but also for all our stakeholders including students. With this formal endorsement by the CAA, AU will now be one of the select few institutions in the UAE that students can count among their top choices when considering university education,” Seghir concluded.