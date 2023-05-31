A&A Associate achieves remarkable milestone with over 444 company licenses acquired in May

A&A Associate, Dubai's leading business setup firm, has reached a significant milestone in its history

Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 3:55 PM Last updated: Wed 31 May 2023, 4:12 PM

During May, the company successfully obtained licenses for 444 companies, showcasing its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional business setup services. This remarkable achievement highlights the strength, efficiency, and dedication of the A&A team, as well as its relentless pursuit of excellence in the industry.

The business landscape in Dubai is thriving, and A&A Associate has been at the forefront of assisting entrepreneurs and businesses in setting up their operations in the region. With extensive expertise and comprehensive knowledge of the local market, A&A has consistently demonstrated its ability to streamline the company formation process and guide clients through every step with utmost professionalism.

"Our team at A&A Associate is elated to have achieved this incredible milestone," said Robin Philip, founder and CEO. "Obtaining licenses for 444 companies in a single month is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team. We are committed to delivering top-notch services and exceeding our client's expectations."

A&A Associate prides itself on its ability to provide tailored solutions to meet the unique requirements of each client. Their team of seasoned professionals possesses a deep understanding of the local laws, regulations, and bureaucratic procedures necessary for a successful company setup in Dubai. By leveraging their expertise and a strong network of partners, A&A ensures that clients can navigate the complex landscape with ease and efficiency.

The success of the company is rooted in its core values of integrity, transparency, and customer-centricity. The company believes in fostering long-term partnerships with its clients, helping them thrive in the competitive business environment of Dubai. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, A&A has established itself as a trusted and reliable business setup partner.

Looking ahead, A&A aspires to build on its recent achievement and set even higher benchmarks. The company aims to facilitate the establishment of over 6,000 companies in UAE in 2023, fostering economic growth and contributing to the emirate's vision of becoming a global business hub.

Philip further added: "Our success is driven by the success of our clients. As we set our sights on helping 6,000 companies in 2023, we remain focused on providing exceptional services, empowering entrepreneurs, and supporting the UAE’s ambitious economic goals."

With its exceptional track record and unmatched expertise, A&A Associate continues to solidify its position as Dubai's leading business setup firm. The company's commitment to excellence, efficient processes, and customer satisfaction sets it apart in the industry, making it the preferred choice for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to establish their presence in Dubai.

A&A Associate is the leading Dubai Business Setup firm of chartered accountants, lawyers, and consultants. We provide a wide range of legal, auditing, accounting and management consulting solutions, designed to meet different business needs through a single window.