Abu Dhabi Government will revise working hours and introduce a longer weekend in 2022 for public sector workers.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said that a four and a half day working week will be implemented from next year, with weekend moved to Saturday-Sunday, and a half-day on Friday in the emirate.
The decision comes in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance its global competitiveness across economic and business sectors, and to keep pace with global developments.
Earlier today, the UAE announced that it will transition to a four-and-a-half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
According to the decision, the new weekly work schedule will be implemented in Abu Dhabi across all government entities.
The work week will become Monday to Thursday with a half-work day on Friday.
As of January 1, 2022, the weekend will fall on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday, January 2 to be an official holiday.
Official working hours in government entities will be from 7.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Thursday, with regular flexible timings remaining applicable, and from 7.30am to 12.00pm on Friday.
