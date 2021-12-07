New UAE weekend: Timings, days off at Dubai schools to change

The two sides discussed prospects of consolidating bilateral ties and issues of common interest.
Government
Schools in Dubai will follow the new four-and-a-half-day workweek announced by the UAE government earlier today.
“The private education sector in Dubai will be open in line with the recent UAE Government decision on the working week. We'll be working closely with our community to ensure a smooth transition,” Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) tweeted.
The revised work-week comes into effect from January 1, 2022. As per the announcement, government staff will get two-and-a-half days off every week.
Employees would be working on Fridays till 12pm, and get the rest of the day off — in addition to Saturday and Sunday.
The work week would begin on Monday and end on Friday noon.
