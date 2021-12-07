New UAE weekend: Working hours on Friday, rest of the week explained

By Web report Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 12:31 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 1:37 PM

The UAE Government will adopt a new four-and-a-half-day working week, effective from January 1, 2022. The move applies to federal government entities, with new working hours through the week.

Monday to Thursday workdays will start at 7.30am and end at 3.30pm. Friday working hours are from 7.30am to 12pm.

Friday sermons and prayers across the Emirates will be held from 1.15pm. Government staff will have the flexibility to make arrangements to work from home on Fridays, as well as to arrange their working hours on a flexi-time basis.

The UAE is the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week.

The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE government’s efforts to boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing, while increasing performance to advance the UAE’s economic competitiveness.