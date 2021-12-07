UAE

UAE mosques to host Friday prayers, sermons after 1.15pm

This came as the UAE announced a two-and-a-half-day weekend

Photo: Shihab
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 12:21 PM

Last updated: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 12:44 PM

Mosques in the UAE will host Friday sermons and prayers after 1.15pm throughout the year. This will come into effect from January 1, 2022.

This came as the UAE announced a two-and-a-half-day weekend.

According to the UAE Government Media Office, Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend. All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from 2022.

