Dubai announces longer weekend, shorter working hours on Friday from 2022

January 2 will be an official holiday, the government added

Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 1:23 PM

In compliance with the UAE government decision, the Dubai government announced a four-and-a-half day working week for public sector employees.

The weekend has been changed to Saturday and Sunday, with Friday being a half-day.

The changes will be effective as of January 1, 2022 across all government entities, and Sunday, January 2, 2022, will be an official holiday.

The new working week will better align the Emirate with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map. It will also boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing, while increasing performance to advance the UAE’s economic competitiveness.

The changes to the working week system also include new official working hours. Public sector employees will be expected to work from 7:30am to 3:30pm from Monday to Thursday (8 hours) and from 7.30am to 12:00pm on Fridays (four-and-one-half hours).