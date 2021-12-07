New UAE weekend: Will school timings be revised?

A four-and-a-half day working week was announced on Tuesday.

By Sahim Salim Published: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 1:02 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Dec 2021, 1:40 PM

Schools and universities across the UAE will follow the new four-and-a-half-day work week. This means that students, too, would get two-and-a-half days off every week, starting from January 1, 2022.

The Ministry of Education will announce the new school timings.

This came as the UAE announced that it will transition to a four-and-a-half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.

All federal and local government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022.

Friday sermons and prayers across the Emirates will be held from 1.15pm. Government staff will have the flexibility to make arrangements to work from home on Fridays, as well as to arrange their working hours on a flexi-time basis.