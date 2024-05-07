E-Paper

Watch PFL Mena event on MBC Action and Shahid

Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Qahtani meets Morocco's Taha Bendaoud in the main event

By Team KT

(Supplied photo)
(Supplied photo)

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 7:10 PM

The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, premiere PFL Mena event in Riyadh this May 10 will air on MBC Action and Shahid.

The PFL Mena Season will be live from The Green Halls in Riyadh and feature action in the Featherweight and Bantamweight divisions. Limited tickets are still available through the WeBook.com website and application here.


PFL Mena: Riyadh will be the first instalment of a thrilling four-event sport-season format featuring the region’s top fighters and a groundbreaking initiative with SRJ Sports Investments ("SRJ").

The historic fight card will feature the best Middle Eastern and North African fighters in the Featherweight and Bantamweight divisions competing in a PFL Playoff win and advanced format.


Headlining the card will be The Kingdom’s own Abdullah “The Reaper” Al-Qahtani taking on Morocco’s Taha Bendaoud in a Featherweight main event. The co-main event features Iraqi fighter, Ali Taleb who will meet Jordan’s Nawras Abzakh in a Bantamweight showdown.

PFL is the only organisation in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight-class.

PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the “Champions League of MMA” with PFL Europe, PFL Mena, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience.

