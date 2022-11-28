Stadium lights dim during Brazil-Switzerland World Cup game

After a 1-0 lead in the Group F match, Canada lose the game to end their hopes for the last 16
The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime Monday during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland.
Brazil was about to take a corner when the lights at the temporary stadium dimmed enough that the play stopped. The full lights came back on within seconds and play quickly resumed.
Stadium 974 is named for Qatar's international telephone code and also the number of shipping containers lining the facade of the arena.
The stadium near the Doha Port area will be dismantled after the tournament.
Morocco stunned the powerful Belgian team with an unforgettable 2-0 victory at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday
He was injured at the end of the first half of the historic 2-1 victory over Argentina, in the kingdom's first match of the Cup on Tuesday
Bounou lined up with the team for the national anthems then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui
It was the North African country's first win at a World Cup since they beat Scotland in 1998
The North Africans were denied a goal on the stroke of halftime for offside when Hakim Ziyech’s free kick ended up in the back of the net
'This is a beautiful country and we hope to come back again', says Georgette Musrie, whose family have tickets for 10 matches in the tournament, including the final
Four-time Champions Germany will have to play out of their skins to stop a rampaging Spain in a must win game to avoid elimination in only their second game of the World Cup