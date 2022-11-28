Fearless, attacking football are the reasons why bigger teams are being toppled

Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan celebrate Morocco's win as the Atlas Lions upset Belgium at the Fifa World Cup
It was the North African country's first win at a World Cup since they beat Scotland in 1998
Every group is going to have an interesting finish.
This World Cup has been a joy to watch so far. Granted, there have been a few matches which end with a 0-0 result, but the joyous thing to see came along when a country, with high-profile players, fell to the underdogs.
Many examples such as Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia, Japan beating Germany or even Belgium getting hammered by Morocco.
As a neutral football fan, it is very interesting to watch as there is no one-sided match. Due to these unexpected results, most of the groups have not been decided till now, and for sure, we are in for a climax towards the end of the group stage.
As mentioned earlier, some of the high-profile teams are in danger of missing out on the knockout stage, as no country can be taken lightly. And that has made this World Cup very special to watch. Overall, we can surely expect a lot of shocks towards the end of the group stage.
One of the reasons for teams like Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Japan doing well is the way they have played their football, which has been fearless and full of energy. The bigger teams have been taken by surprise by this style of football which has put them on the back foot.
It can't be called a fluke or a one-off victory and signs are ominous that the World Cup will not longer be ruled by the big teams like Argentina, Germany. And who knows which other big team might might face the wrath of the upcoming teams.
I am loving this and so are all the football fans.
The North Africans were denied a goal on the stroke of halftime for offside when Hakim Ziyech’s free kick ended up in the back of the net
'This is a beautiful country and we hope to come back again', says Georgette Musrie, whose family have tickets for 10 matches in the tournament, including the final
Four-time Champions Germany will have to play out of their skins to stop a rampaging Spain in a must win game to avoid elimination in only their second game of the World Cup
Los Ticos recovered well from their brusing 7-0 defeat to Spain to secure a surprise lone-goal victory in a Group E match on Sunday
'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career
Lusail Stadium hosts the most people at the World Cup for the match between Argentina and Mexico since the 1994 final in the United States, according to Fifa
Goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski and a penalty save from Wojciech Szczesny gave the Polish a 2-0 win at Education City Stadium