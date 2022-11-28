Fearless, attacking football are the reasons why bigger teams are being toppled

The signs are ominous that the World Cup will not longer be ruled by the big teams like Argentina, Germany, writes Sahil Sajan

By Sahil Sajan Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 7:25 PM

Every group is going to have an interesting finish.

This World Cup has been a joy to watch so far. Granted, there have been a few matches which end with a 0-0 result, but the joyous thing to see came along when a country, with high-profile players, fell to the underdogs.

Many examples such as Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia, Japan beating Germany or even Belgium getting hammered by Morocco.

As a neutral football fan, it is very interesting to watch as there is no one-sided match. Due to these unexpected results, most of the groups have not been decided till now, and for sure, we are in for a climax towards the end of the group stage.

As mentioned earlier, some of the high-profile teams are in danger of missing out on the knockout stage, as no country can be taken lightly. And that has made this World Cup very special to watch. Overall, we can surely expect a lot of shocks towards the end of the group stage.

One of the reasons for teams like Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Japan doing well is the way they have played their football, which has been fearless and full of energy. The bigger teams have been taken by surprise by this style of football which has put them on the back foot.

It can't be called a fluke or a one-off victory and signs are ominous that the World Cup will not longer be ruled by the big teams like Argentina, Germany. And who knows which other big team might might face the wrath of the upcoming teams.

I am loving this and so are all the football fans.