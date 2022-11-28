Now, UAE residents can get free entry to Qatar museums during the Fifa World Cup

The new rule is applicable across all commercial professions at any time, regardless of a passenger's point of departure
Qatar Museums on Monday announced free entry to all museums in the country for residents and nationals in Qatar and from all GCC countries until the end of the Fifa World Cup.
Starting today, November 28, tickets to all museums and exhibitions will be free for adult residents of Qatar and GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait) with valid ID and all children 16 and under, announced the authority.
Tickets for all others visitors will cost QAR100 unless otherwise indicated. Resident ticket holders must present valid IDs upon entry. One Pass holders may also book a limited number of tickets for no additional charge, depending on their membership tier.
Qatar Museums has been operating for extended hours from November 1 and will continue until December 20.
Visitors must book tickets online and in advance. They will receive the tickets by email and must present them upon arrival. Tickets are non-transferable and are valid for single-use entry only on the date and time specified.
In addition to a valid museum entry ticket, visitors to 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic Sports Museum must also present a Hayya card.
It is recommended that visitors take public transportation to all venues and events.
The free Mathaf shuttle bus will operate daily between 10 am and 7:30 pm with stops at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Qatar National Library, Fire Station, National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Islamic Art, and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. Download the timetable (PDF)
All the venues are open at the following hours unless otherwise indicated:
Sunday through Saturday: 10am–8pm
The last entry to museums and galleries is 30 minutes prior to closure.
