Recently, football star Ronaldo enthralled visitors at the world fair.

Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood superstar and Mumbai City FC co-owner, will be visiting Expo 2020 Dubai! He will be at the Jubilee Stage on February 13 at 4.00pm for a live Q&A session.

The actor has been a star of hits including Sanju, Wake Up Sid and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He is also starring in Luv Ranjan as yet untitled film along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film also sees Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor as Ranbir’s parents. The film is expected to hit the screens on January 26, 2023.

Ranbir is close to Alia Bhatt and the wedding is likely to take place later this year. The two were on an African safari last month and Ranbir posted photographs on his Instagram page. Alia too has posted many images of Ranbir and her on Instagram.

The two will be seen later this year in Brahmastra, a Karan Johar-backed production, which also sees features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Shah Rukh Khan (in a special appearance).