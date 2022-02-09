Expo 2020 Dubai: Free Coldplay concert on Feb 15 at Al Wasl Plaza

Part of the world fair's programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Global icons Coldplay are set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 15 in support of Expo’s Programme for People and Planet and in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Coldplay prides itself on its commitment and responsibility to the environment and strives to keep its emissions when performing as low as possible. As the first country in the region to announce a Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the UAE has achieved global recognition for its commitment to a low carbon world and views climate action as an opportunity for sustainable economic growth – an approach that will gain global momentum as the country prepares to host COP28 in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Through its Programme for People and Planet, Expo 2020 Dubai is bringing together diverse global voices and generating new ideas among policy makers, businesses and individuals alike to map a clear path forward for immediate action.

The Al Wasl performance, part of Expo 2020’s Infinite Nights Series, unites the shared goals of Coldplay and the UAE, inspiring climate awareness and driving action to preserve our planet with a magical concert, free to Expo visitors and streamed online around the globe.

Coldplay said “As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do. It’s an honour to be invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights for a special celebration of these two themes.”

His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister for Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate, said: “This initiative is a great illustration of how all sectors of society can make a meaningful contribution to a net zero world, and it aligns with the UAE’s inclusive approach to its ‘Net Zero by 2050’ strategic initiative. I am delighted that Coldplay has chosen to use its considerable popularity to engage with its fanbase in promoting sustainable development and a brighter, lower-carbon future.”

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “I warmly welcome Coldplay’s mission to drive awareness and action and to show how we all have the power to make a difference. This is true whether as a government, a business or as an individual and in the 11 million visitors who have experienced Expo 2020 so far, we have witnessed a collective desire to drive towards a cleaner, safer and healthier world for all.”

Coldplay will perform at Al Wasl Plaza at 9pm GST on February 15.

Booking will be available for free as of 9pm GST on February 12, for those wanting to attend in person at Al Wasl Dome. Tickets are required for entry to the show.

The concert will be livestreamed globally on www.virtualexpodubai.com, and available to watch across multiple channels, including Expo on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Oculus (VR). Several TV channels will also live broadcast the show.

In March 2022, the four-piece band – comprising vocalist and pianist Chris Martin; guitarist Jonny Buckland; bassist Guy Berryman; and drummer Will Champion – will embark on its ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. The tour has taken two years of planning, with Coldplay working with a range of environmental experts to incorporate initiatives that aim to lower carbon emissions by as much as 50 per cent compared to the band’s previous tours.

Coldplay’s Expo 2020 performance is the first, exciting step to a wider collaboration between the British band and the UAE -- longer-term relationship to drive action to create a cleaner, healthier world for all.

Coldplay said: “We would love to return to the UAE as part of our Music of the Spheres world tour. Our dream would be to partner with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to power our entire show with local renewable energy sources, and to develop other meaningful sustainability initiatives around the concert.”