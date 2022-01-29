Dubai loves you back, Sheikh Hamdan tells Cristiano Ronaldo

The Manchester United star has been spotted out and about in the city for the past few days

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 4:05 PM

During a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo sang his praises for Dubai by saying he loves the city and visits it every year.

And today, his friend and Dubai's beloved Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a simple, but heart-warming message for the Manchester United star: "Dubai loves you back."

Ever since Ronaldo arrived in Dubai a few days ago, he has devoted time to experiencing the city's best offerings. On Friday, Ronaldo visited Expo 2020 Dubai's Al Wasl Plaza for an interactive session with thousands of fans.

“Whatever Dubai does is just amazing and impressive. I am not surprised at things here. It’s just fantastic to see how things are made possible here. Expo is unbelievably impressive. Bringing 192 nations with their culture and traditions under one roof is something very exciting,” he had said at the world fair.

Following his visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan and Ronaldo visited the Aura Skypool, the world's highest 360-degree infinity pool, located on the 50th floor of the Palm Tower.

Ronaldo posted an image of the two of them on his Instagram account with the caption: "Always good to see you bro."

But that wasn't his first interaction with UAE royalty. On Thursday, Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. were pictured with Sheikh Hamdan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Since arriving in Dubai, the Manchester United star has posted several stunning shots of himself and his family enjoying their vacation in the Emirate and spending time at the beach.

He also pulled out all the stops for his partner Georgina Rodriguez's 28th birthday by surprising her with a special laser show display on Burj Khalifa.

Taking to her Instagram, Rodriguez expressed her gratitude to Ronaldo and also Dubai "for always treating us so well and making us feel at home."