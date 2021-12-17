Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor interested in doing biopic on grandfather Raj Kapoor's life

The actor spoke at the book launch of 'Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 10:55 AM

Ranbir Kapoor wants to do a biographical feature film on the life of his grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

“I’m very much interested in making a biopic on his life,” he said on Thursday at the launch of a book on the legendary actor and filmmaker.

‘Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work,’ is a biography written by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who was assistant director to Raj Kapoor and was closely involved with him.

“There are so many things which were off the record probably when Rahul uncle was working with him,” said Ranbir. “I know Rahul uncle has many stories which he has not put in the book.”

Rawail said he would like to write another book titled ‘Kapoor and Sons,’ about all the three sons of Raj Kapoor: Randhir (who was also present at the book launch), Rishi and Rajiv (the last two passed away recently). Kapoor and Sons was also a superhit film, made in 2016, which featured Rishi Kapoor.

Randhir spoke about ‘Mera Naam Joker,’ one of the great movies by his father. Though the film bombed at the box office and was criticised in reviews, it has today become a cult classic and is seen as one of the best films of the 20th century.