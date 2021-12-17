Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor interested in doing biopic on grandfather Raj Kapoor's life

Heads up, folks, your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is in the city
Entertainment1 day ago
Ranbir Kapoor wants to do a biographical feature film on the life of his grandfather, Raj Kapoor.
“I’m very much interested in making a biopic on his life,” he said on Thursday at the launch of a book on the legendary actor and filmmaker.
‘Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work,’ is a biography written by filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who was assistant director to Raj Kapoor and was closely involved with him.
“There are so many things which were off the record probably when Rahul uncle was working with him,” said Ranbir. “I know Rahul uncle has many stories which he has not put in the book.”
Rawail said he would like to write another book titled ‘Kapoor and Sons,’ about all the three sons of Raj Kapoor: Randhir (who was also present at the book launch), Rishi and Rajiv (the last two passed away recently). Kapoor and Sons was also a superhit film, made in 2016, which featured Rishi Kapoor.
ALSO READ:
Randhir spoke about ‘Mera Naam Joker,’ one of the great movies by his father. Though the film bombed at the box office and was criticised in reviews, it has today become a cult classic and is seen as one of the best films of the 20th century.
Heads up, folks, your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is in the city
Entertainment1 day ago
She is getting married to businessman Vicky Jain today.
Entertainment2 days ago
Kangana and Ankita starred in the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
Entertainment3 days ago
The Mumbai civic body has sealed Kareena’s apartment in Bandra.
Entertainment3 days ago
Manar Nadeem Deyani wore a black overall outfit during the prelims
Entertainment4 days ago
Amitabh and Dilip featured together in just one film
Entertainment6 days ago
Topping the list of most tweeted movies was Tamil film Master
Entertainment6 days ago
Bollywood stars got married at a luxury resort in Rajasthan
Entertainment1 week ago